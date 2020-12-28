Morgan Stanley Sells 389,896 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.15% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

FCG stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.