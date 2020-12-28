Morgan Stanley Sells 9,519 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 120.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 585.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

