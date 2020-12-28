MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MVPT stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. MVP has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

