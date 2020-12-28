National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 309 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of LON NEX traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 959,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,955. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.96.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

