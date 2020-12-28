NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $235.83 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $235.83 million and $28.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00629488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00160225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

