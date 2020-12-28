Needham & Company LLC Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $95.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

PLAN stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,831,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,832,267.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,130 shares of company stock worth $24,146,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

