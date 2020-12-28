Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

