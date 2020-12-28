Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.