noob.finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,883.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003382 BTC on exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $19,877.56 and $1,883.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00132318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00628281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00169063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017301 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

noob.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

