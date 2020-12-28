Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €194.00 Price Target

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) received a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €227.49 ($267.63).

Shares of LIN opened at €210.60 ($247.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is €211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €204.13. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

