Northland Securities Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $55.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 446.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $50,990.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,668.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $134,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,036 shares of company stock valued at $25,544,734. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

