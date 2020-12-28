Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Natural from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NWN opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.