NuBits (USNBT) Price Up 7% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NuBits has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $94.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00058973 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

