Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.346 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 104.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.