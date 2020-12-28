NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.25

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

