OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $210,486.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $176,759.48 and approximately $210,486.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00640390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00156740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00330249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016381 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

