Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

ZEUS opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Olympic Steel by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

