Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $167.03

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.03, but opened at $158.25. Omega Flex shares last traded at $158.25, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.49.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Omega Flex by 546.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Omega Flex by 214.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

