Omni 24-Hour Volume Hits $605,040.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $605,040.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00010714 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00485787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,128 coins and its circulating supply is 562,812 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

