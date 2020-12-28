Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.21. Ondas shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2,722 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Ondas alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.