OneLedger Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $129,715.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00309032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.67 or 0.02186116 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,707,754 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

