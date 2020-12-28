OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.38% of OP Bancorp worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640 over the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

