Opacity (OPCT) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $653,171.32 and approximately $680.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00129535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00622508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00159113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015999 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

