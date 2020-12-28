Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $65,995.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00131583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00626938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00168124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016881 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

