OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.51 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $167.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.37 million to $169.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $368.65 million, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $661.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.60 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of -386.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

