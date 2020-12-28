Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $89.69 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Orchid has a market cap of $89.69 million and $9.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00310158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.69 or 0.02133719 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.