Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post sales of $709.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $769.10 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 50.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 73,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

