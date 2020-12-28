OWNDATA Market Cap Reaches $578,506.51 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $578,506.51 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

