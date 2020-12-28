PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that PAE will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.