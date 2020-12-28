Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. BTIG Research began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

NYSE MFA opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

