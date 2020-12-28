Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 170.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 109,946 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 201,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of PBF opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

