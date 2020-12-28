Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $182,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.