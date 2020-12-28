Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $207,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 41,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

