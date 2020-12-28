Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.35.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

See Also: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.