Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 25,863 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of Immersion worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Immersion by 82.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 2,637.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $516,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 116,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $1,071,076.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,062 shares of company stock worth $3,114,169. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.93 on Monday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

