Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,397 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

