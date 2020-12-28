Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BEST in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $836.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.79. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

