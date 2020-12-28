PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.17 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $42.53 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00131631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00194812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00629389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00324106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016909 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 122,847,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,114,540 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

