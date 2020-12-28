Parachute Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $131,127.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002742 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 240.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,860,897 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

