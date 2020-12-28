ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $270,404.52 and $9.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,362.67 or 0.99861380 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00048014 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

