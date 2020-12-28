Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00131583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00626938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00168124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016881 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.