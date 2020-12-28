Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $81.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

