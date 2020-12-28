PCHAIN (PI) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $7.24 million and $39,751.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,622,708 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

