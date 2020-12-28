Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.89 ($8.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of PSON stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 681.40 ($8.90). The company had a trading volume of 235,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574.42. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 689.60 ($9.01). The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

