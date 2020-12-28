Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 122.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.