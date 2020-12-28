Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.85. 810,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,673. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.87.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

