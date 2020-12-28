Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Sells 900 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Gerard D’ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGE traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. 980,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

