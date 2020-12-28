PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590,550.20

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $590,550.20 and approximately $49,817.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00642994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00156737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016293 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

