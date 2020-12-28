Phoneum (PHT) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Phoneum has a market cap of $134,394.41 and $1,067.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00307578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.02167868 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

