Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.31. Phunware shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 54,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. On average, analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

